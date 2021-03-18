NETTLETON – Two homegrown former professional athletes will share a space at the intersection of Will Robbins Highway and Highway 6 following a March 11 dedication ceremony highlighting a local track star’s accomplishments.
Dr. Teneeshia Jones-Boyd, who graduated from Nettleton High School in 1997, was honored with a sign next to ones spotlighting former MLB player Bill Hall and former NFL player Jason Ferguson.
“The City of Nettleton is made of special people, and they recognize hard work. They recognize talent. They are supportive. The City of Nettleton didn’t have to do it, but that’s the kind of people they are. They always want to give credit where credit is due. In my heart, Nettleton was always my first love. This is my home,” she said.
Jones-Boyd was a member of track and field teams at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Ole Miss. She went professional as a member of the Nike Team and participated in the World Games in Beijing, China and the 2000 Olympic trials in Sacramento, California.
She is an eight-time All-American, a 2008 inductee to the Ole Miss Sports Hall of Fame and a member of the SEC Women’s Legends Class of 2019.
Growing up, Olympics trials were something she was unaware of until coaches started telling her about them, which sparked her dedication in trying.
She credits principals and teachers for helping shape the person she became.
“They were amazing. I had great teachers and a great principal who pushed me. I had teachers that believed in me. It was a great support system in Nettleton that helped me realized I have a talent and if I believe in myself and work hard and really gave it my all, I could be anything I wanted to be,” Jones-Boyd said.
She is now passing the same influence to another generation in her role as a teacher and girls cross country coach at Tupelo High School.
“I tell athletes who come to me that you’ve got to give it 110 percent. If you give it 110 percent and have a great attitude and try to put forth the effort, there’s no telling what could happen. I’m just living witness of that. We didn’t have much; we didn’t even have a track. They’ve got all these facilities, but it’s all about the hard work and dedication,” she said.
Jones-Boyd added several athletes in the area don’t know much about track opportunities, especially through the Olympics.
“It’s going to take people like me and others who have been there to come back to our small towns and let them know it’s out there waiting for you and if you want it, just go get it,” she said.
She described thinking back to her accomplishments as still being surreal.
“My faith in God took me all those places. We have an old saying where if you make one step, God will make two and I made a step, and He just blew it up,” she said, also crediting her family for discipline to instill her and her siblings’ senses of motivation.
The Nettleton Board of Aldermen approved for the sign last September.
“We have kept up with what people have been doing, and it was brought to us last year about Dr. Jones,” said Mayor Mem Riley.