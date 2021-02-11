NETTLETON – During its Feb. 1 meeting, the board of aldermen approved an upcoming Easter-themed festival and the appointment of two new members for the Nettleton Main Street Board of Directors.
The Bunny Hop Festival and 5K will be held April 3 on Young Avenue, and Nettleton Main Street is organizing it.
“That’s the same day Civitan will host their annual egg hunt. We’ve got food pantry going on that day and have the Bunny Hop 5K walk and run. There will be a lot going on that day,” said Nettleton City Clerk/Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
The Main Street board was to meet earlier this week to discuss further details. Any vendors interested in participating may call City Hall at 963-2605.
During last week’s meeting, Jamie Elliot and Kristen Eades were also approved by aldermen to the Main Street board.
In other business, aldermen approved resolutions for a $1.3 million bond and employment of professional services for a project to replace water lines dating back to 1932.
“The bond counsel has to come and get everything approved. We’ve got to go through a bank to get everything financed then our engineers will start taking bids on the project,” Burcham said.
The board approved to advertise for automated meters and their installation for water meters across town.
In another utility matter, aldermen approved the low bid of $7,092.36 for LED lighting at City Hall.
In other business, aldermen approved a Lee County fire contract. The board also approved travel for Thomas Moody and David Cates to the Mississippi Fire Academy.
Board members also approved a $25 fee for the resolution board for each election.