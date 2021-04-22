NETTLETON – Even though Nettleton Main Street’s ultimate goal of streetscaping the intersection of Young Avenue and Highway 6 is a while from being reality, it approved the first phase during its April 12 meeting. It entails removing and planting trees and shrubbery.
“We met with a landscaper who came highly recommended a couple of weeks ago, and he came to our town to discuss ripping out everything in the islands downtown and parking places, plus in the park where the gazebo is,” said Jason Guin.
The project also includes replacing soil, mulch and planting Florida maple trees and shrubs in the islands. The $3,550 cost doesn’t include plants for the gazebo area.
Along with the landscaping effort, there’s a sponsorship drive to contribute.
“If we wanted to get individuals, businesses and churches in the town involved, we are doing a sponsorship. Anyone who does a $100 sponsorship or greater, there will be a plaque that says ‘Landscaping provided by…’ just so people can feel like they have an investment in it and have pride in it,” Guin said.
The discussed deadline for the sponsorship drive is July 1.
Nettleton Main Street Board of Directors President Jamie Malone said ongoing fundraisers will go toward the ultimate streetscaping goal, which includes crosswalks and an N painting in the middle of the intersection.
Also during last week’s meeting, board members approved dates of May 15 for the grand opening of the city’s splash pad, July 24 as a Christmas in July open house and Sept. 25 for the community cleanup day. No date was decided for the city’s Fourth of July event.
There was also discussion about the Town Creek Festival, which is planned for the first weekend of October. Volunteers are needed for various committees, including vendors, a 5K and fun run, setup/cleanup, promotions, kids activities, entertainment, T-shirts, a car show and a soap box derby.
Daniel Lee suggested trying to get churches and school groups involved in the soap box derby, which will be comprised of non-motorized cars.
“It’s clean old-fashioned fun that hasn’t been done in years,” he said.