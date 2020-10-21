NETTLETON – The Nettleton Main Street Association met Oct. 12 and decided to move forward with this year’s Christmas parade.
“We thought we needed to do it because there’s nothing else going on. We needed to show a little community spirit,” said Nettleton Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
This year’s Town Creek Festival is among several events cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
Nettleton’s traditional Christmas parade will be held Nov. 30 at 7 p.m.
“Everything will be the same. The only thing different is we don’t want anyone throwing candy except Santa Claus,” she said.
The deadline to register at City Hall to participate in the parade is Nov. 25.
Last week, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce announced its Christmas through Monroe, an alternative to traditional parades in Aberdeen and Amory. People are encouraged to decorate their own vehicles and drive around in designated loops Dec. 10 in Aberdeen and Dec. 12 in Amory from 6 until 8 p.m.
Additionally, Smithville will host its traditional Christmas parade Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.