NETTLETON – A July 2 parade downtown will usher in Independence Day activities planned at Roy Black Park, which conclude with fireworks.
Nettleton Main Street and the Nettleton Fire Department are partnering for the event, which will also include entertainment and concessions.
The parade lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the parade will start at 5 p.m.
During June 6’s board of aldermen meeting, board members approved the use of ATVS for the parade. ATVs will be unloaded at Roy Black Park to make their way to the lineup at the Nettleton High School band hall.
The parade will run the same route as Nettleton’s Christmas parade. There is a $10 entry fee for the parade. For more information, check out the Nettleton Main Street Facebook page.
The parade will lead into activities at Roy Black Park from 5 until 9 p.m., with the fireworks beginning at 9 p.m.
For another upcoming event, Nettleton Main Street will host its Back to School Bash July 30.
Additionally, Denman Pound Masonic Lodge will host a youth rally July 18 at Roy Black Park, following board of aldermen approval last week.
In a park improvement-related item from last week’s meeting, aldermen approved Moonshot Recreation’s quote of $92,987 to purchase playground equipment at Roy Black Park. The city was awarded approximately $93,000 last month through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi’s Healthy Heroes grant program.
In other business, aldermen approved for the city to apply for a Justice Assistant Grant to purchase radios for Nettleton police cars.
Due to the Fourth of July being on a Monday this year, next month’s board of aldermen meeting is rescheduled to July 7.
Aldermen approved the Statewide Mutual Aid Compact agreement through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Board members also approved the city’s updated hazard mitigation plan.
Board members approved for Mayor Phillip Baulch and Ward 1 Alderman Levi Lee to serve as voting delegates for the city during the upcoming Mississippi Municipal League convention.
Following board approval, city department heads will begin submitting monthly reports to aldermen.
Applications for 10-year tax exemptions for Magnum Metals and United Furniture Industries were also approved.