NETTLETON – A Nettleton man is facing felony charges following a shooting at a residence during the weekend.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said Luke Ashton Sonnier, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
In the early morning hours of May 17, Monroe County investigators and deputies arrived at 30091 Liberty Road following the call of the shooting.
Two victims were transported to North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, where they were treated for gunshot wounds. They have since been released.
Bond for Sonnier was set at $200,000. He is currently being held at the Monroe County Detention Center.