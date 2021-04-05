Mem Riley – incumbent
Nettleton has recently witnessed so much positive momentum with much of it driven by the community. As mayor, how will you drive even more momentum?
The momentum at the time will be driven by different entities all working toward these goals: 1.) More business on the bypass. 2.) More business downtown fueled by the Main Street association. 3.) More homes built for the movement of people moving into Nettleton. 4.) Monitoring all of the infrastructure in Nettleton on a weekly basis. 5.) Searching daily for new jobs. All this will be supported by church groups, school involvement, library (for events and education), Main Street association, good parks and recreation and the police department keeping the city and residents safe. 6.) Seeking and taking advantage of any available grants that will make major improvements in the community without causing financial stress to the city’s budget or causing taxes and/or water rates to increase for the citizens.
As mayor, what is the legacy you’d like for future generations to remember you by?
I hope my legacy would be that I worked hard for everyone daily and with the help of different groups that started the growth of Nettleton for years to come. Also, I hope that my legacy would be that I tried to treat everyone with respect and fairness and helped in keeping the citizens and community united by having open communications with the citizens.
With Nettleton hugging the Monroe/Lee county line, explain how you can build even stronger relationships with entities in both counties to improve the city.
Being on the Monroe/Lee county line sounds like a problem, but it gives us two complete groups to have at our disposal – two county supervisors, two road superintendents, two sheriffs, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Lee County Community Development Foundation (CDF). I talk with all of these people on a weekly basis, and we have a very good relationship. Continuing these ongoing relationships will only help improve our city.
Phillip Baulch
I am a believer that all momentum is driven by the community’s needs and desires. Whether it is business development, recreation, city aesthetics, community events etc. It is the mayor’s role to provide the necessary leadership to unify the separate groups, capture their vision and determine its feasibility as in: What are the cost? How will it be funded? What are the priorities? etc. As mayor, I want to incentivize the current and future building owners to remodel any vacant, dilapidated buildings, which will, in turn, stimulate new business growth and improve the city’s aesthetics and cultivate the “Support Nettleton, Shop Local” campaign to support our current businesses and encourage new growth through loyalty. To instill public trust and confidence in the city officials, I promise to conduct the city’s business with transparency, integrity and accountability.
If I were remembered as one who helped preserve Nettleton’s past while preparing the city for its future, I would consider myself very fortunate.
“Preserving the past,” for me, started over eight years ago. I created a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NettletonMississippi. This Facebook page has 260 photos and one special video created by Charlie Bowen in the ‘50s. I created this page to share old photos I had collected from individuals who were also eager to share with the public. I am continuously adding photos, and the page now has over 1,300 followers.
My vision for “Preparing the city for the future” would actually begin by making every effort to preserve the existing historical buildings in our downtown area. Several buildings are in desperate need of repairs and have been vacant for years. By establishing Nettleton as a Certified Local Government (CLG), properties can be classified as historically significant. This designation allows the owners to be eligible for grants and federal and state tax breaks for refurbishing their buildings. This approach has a two-fold benefit: First our buildings would be preserved for generations to come. Second, the property would be more appealing for new businesses.
Nettleton is one of the 15 unique cities in Mississippi that borders two counties. One of the most positive benefits for Nettleton is that we have access to community and economic development support from BOTH the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and the Community Development Foundation (CDF). To strengthen Nettleton’s economy and provide better quality living, Nettleton must build a concrete relationship with each county. Working through cooperative agreements will allow Nettleton to participate in future economic activity and how that activity will impact the city. Shared service relationship allows Nettleton access to each county’s unique resources so that we may provide a higher quality and more efficient services that may or may not be available elsewhere. With the proper leadership and a continuous developing relationship with both counties, Nettleton can carve out its own economic niche and contribute to the overall success.