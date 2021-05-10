NETTLETON – Results of April 6’s mayor’s race are being contested in Monroe County Circuit Court after an order was filed May 6 by Jackson attorney Sam Begley on behalf of candidate Phillip Baulch.
In the election, Incumbent Mayor Mem Riley had 344 votes, compared to Baulch’s 340 votes, after affidavit ballots were counted and was declared as the winner. Initial election night results indicated Riley received 341 votes to Baulch’s 331 votes.
According to the petition for judicial review document, allegations include at least three affidavit ballots were unlawfully counted.
It also alleges a number of people voting in the election should have been required to vote affidavit because they should have been purged from the voter rolls due to moving out of the city.
Other allegations include irregularities pertaining to absentee ballots and poll books.
Both candidates ran Democrat, and they were the only two names on the ballot for the mayor’s seat.
An inspection of ballot boxes was conducted in April, and the Nettleton Democratic Executive Committee met May 3 and voted 5-2 that the election should be reviewed by an appropriate court due to discrepancies on a petition filed by Baulch.
The Mississippi Supreme Court will select a judge to hear the election contest.
This election contest is the third one filed in Monroe County Circuit Court since November 2019. Previous contests were filed for the District 3 county supervisor race from 2019’s general election and the Aberdeen Ward 1 Democratic primary runoff last summer.