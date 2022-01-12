NETTLETON – Registered voters will choose between incumbent Mayor Mem Riley and his opponent, Phillip Baulch, in a special election Jan. 18 for the seat. According to results from last April’s Democratic primaries, Riley defeated Baulch with a total of 344 votes to Baulch’s 340 after affidavit ballots were counted.
Initial election night results indicated Riley received 341 votes to Baulch’s 331 votes.
Baulch contested the results of April 6, 2021’s Democratic primary through the Monroe County Circuit Court last May.
According to court documents, allegations include at least three affidavit ballots were unlawfully counted, a number of people voting in the election should have been required to vote affidavit because they should have been purged from the voter rolls due to moving out of the city and irregularities pertaining to absentee ballots and poll books.
In December, Special Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth concluded there were five illegal votes cast, which were not separated from legally cast ballots. He ordered a special election, and a little more than a week later, Gov. Tate Reeves set the Jan. 18 date.
Election Day information
Polls for the special election will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the former National Guard Armory at 116 Johnson St. and the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center at 160 Verona Ave.
People may also vote absentee at City Hall through Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. until noon.
Participants may vote absentee for a number of reasons including being outside of the county on Election Day, having a temporary or permanent physical disability, being 65 or older and being required to work on Election Day during times when the polls are open.
Voters must have an acceptable form of photo ID to participate such as a driver’s license, passport, firearms license, student ID from an accredited Mississippi university or college, military ID or Mississippi voter ID card.
While people can still register to vote for future elections, they cannot register to participate in next week’s special election because law states voter registration must be completed 30 days prior to an election.
The time frame of this election did not allow for new voters to register in time to participate.
People who have recently moved from one house to another within the city limits can vote in next week’s special election.
Those who have moved within the city limits and have not updated their information can do so at City Hall in order for it to be sent to circuit clerks’ offices.