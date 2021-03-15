John Curtis DeVaughn of Mantachie and Karli Rose Harris of Nettleton have been elected Mr. and Miss Itawamba Community College for 2020-21.
The first Tupelo campus student to be selected as Miss ICC, Harris is majoring in occupational therapy assistant technology at ICC. Her activities include community service chair of the Student Occupational Therapy Association, Indian Delegation (2019-20), Orientation Leader (2020), Homecoming Court freshman and sophomore maids and Monroe County representative for the Student Government Association (2019-20). She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and a President’s List Scholar. She is the daughter of Rickey and Kim Harris.
DeVaughn is a member of the leadership team for the Wesley Foundation, Baptist Student Union, Student Activities staff, Orientation Leader and Phi Theta Kappa. His honors include Hall of Fame and Dean’s List. His community and church activities are part-time speaker, Food Pantry volunteer, Vacation Bible School leader and Wednesday night teacher and basketball coach for the Mantachie Youth program. He is a secondary education major. His parents are Geoffrey and Angie DeVaughn.
DeVaughn and Harris will be featured in the 2021 ICC yearbook, the Mirror.