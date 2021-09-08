NETTLETON – In dialogue between citizens and city officials, flooding was a topic of serious discussion during Sept. 2’s board of aldermen meeting. Several citizens shared their concerns about recent flooding issues, with one complaining about water coming inside his house for the first time ever.
Cook Coggin Engineers was approved to start a plan to address drainage and seek any potential grants. While a problematic drainage area alongside the railroad was mentioned, one alderman addressed a more widespread problem.
“I keep hearing about it may be ponding to one area, but that’s not telling it right there. In my 72 years, that’s the first time I’ve seen that much water fall in such a short period, and there were water problems all over Nettleton,” said alderman-at-large Herbert Arnold. “When we start fixing it now, I want it fixed for everybody in Nettleton. I don’t want to target one area. It may be some worse than others, but we need to develop a plan…I believe in working for all the citizens. Those people may live way down there, but floodwater is nothing but floodwater. We’ve got a major problem but when we look at a fix, we’re looking at a fix for the entire city of Nettleton. We don’t want to fix one spot and then for the next 50 years have flooding down there.”
A projected cost mentioned for the drainage project exceeds $1 million. There may be some funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency or the Natural Resources Conservation Service, but it’s competitive and limited.
Phillip Baulch asked how long the project would take, and it could be one and a half to two years. It was noted any drainage project isn’t a 100 percent solution because the amount of rain produced by storms is unpredictable.
The board of aldermen also approved for ongoing meetings to be held at 6 p.m. the days of board meetings, which are generally the first Monday of each month until drainage issues are resolved.
“We’re going to have a meeting every month to keep this on the radar and have Cook Coggin to help with this. We want all citizens involved because it’s a very important issue,” said Ward 4 Alderman Daniel Lee.
Arnold encouraged citizens to give input for a serious discussion about the matter.
In other discussion
During citizen input, concerns were raised about people walking through town after leaving local recovery centers before completion.
It was suggested the people who drop off residents should pick them up as well.
“I’ve taught classes in both of those places, and they do operate a little differently,” said Ward 2 Alderman Jeff Finch. “I think we probably need to talk to Broken Lives and get an understanding that if somebody leaves, they need to be picked up. Those places do a lot of good for a lot of people. You’re not going to have a 100 percent success rate on anything you do, but they do a lot of good for a lot of people.”
In other business, aldermen tabled action regarding a preliminary plat for a residential development planned by Buddy Coggin. Nettleton Code Enforcement Officer Shane Davis made the recommendation for the plan to not be approved, saying he tried with no success communicating with Coggin for 13 months to resolve how water and sewer service would be provided.
“The way it’s set up, the only thing that’s lacking is the city bringing the sewer and water across the road. I’m not trying to build a subdivision,” Coggin said.
Historically, providing sewer and water to the area was proposed but denied because there weren’t any residents there.
Aldermen also approved a homecoming parade for Sept. 23.