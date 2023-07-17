NETTLETON – In conversations with Lee County 911 and Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan, Mayor Phillip Baulch said the city is trying to devise a plan to have 911 markers placed at addresses throughout the city.
“They both told me they don’t care to put them on the houses because when they’re looking at nighttime, they light up your house. There’s not a good place unless you put a sign in your yard,” Baulch said during July 6’s board of aldermen meeting, adding not everyone has a mailbox.
Utilities supervisor Bubba Wiygul said the fire department had a fundraiser years ago involving house numbers.
“I have seen very few to none that have matched those markings that not only help in identifying the houses but help the fire department also. There are a few around town, and they were just mounted on sign posts on the sides of the driveway and were reflective,” he said.
In other business, aldermen approved to rezone residential property owned by Joe Hester from R1 to R2.
“This development began around 2000. They sold a few lots and built a few houses. Now they have partnered with Caldwell Bank and a builder out of the Amory area to come in and do spec houses to build out the rest of that subdivision. The downside is when Mr. Hester did all this originally, nothing ever got filed with the county as far as plats. The only things that have been platted are the lots already built,” said building official Shane Davis.
The area is zoned for one-acre lots, and the proposal is for half-acre lots, which constituted the rezoning request.
“Once this hurdle is cleared, they’d have to go through the plat review process, so the next step would be they prepare a preliminary plat, which will be brought before the board of aldermen for further reviews and approval,” Davis said.
In a related matter, aldermen approved a public hearing date of Aug. 7 at 6:15 p.m. to amend the city’s zoning map. There is discrepancy between an existing zoning map and the city’s zoning ordinance approved roughly four years ago.
“I know there have been a few rezonings that have occurred over the past few years, so we want to make sure that this new map reflects that,” he said.
Monroe County Sales Manager Paul Fullerton requested the city’s financial support for a World Atlas-style map project. Part of the project’s aim is to assist first responders’ needs and volunteer groups in times of natural disasters.
“We’ve been dodging tornadoes right and left, and there are some things we’re trying to move forward to get an emergency plan and how to communicate all that to people,” Baulch said.
While no action was taken, city officials seemed supportive.
Aldermen also approved a one-year lease extension for Access Family Health Services.
Before approving travel for Dana Burcham and Janice Graham to attend the upcoming Destination Downtown training event in Louisiana, Baulch told the board there are more opportunities to apply for Mississippi Main Street grants.
During a public hearing regarding amendments to the city’s dog ordinance, animal control officer Melvin Burks questioned how dogs can be seized, thinking a judge’s order was required. Later in the meeting animal control officer Jason Lessel said a judge’s order is not required to make a seizure but rather in cases when a dog is deemed as dangerous.
“If you see a loose dog running around and if there’s a tag on it, you can carry it home and either give the owner a citation or educate them on ordinances,” he said.
In separate animal control matters, Lessel said a field day in partnership with Tupelo-Lee Humane Society is planned for July 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Methodist church’s family life center.
“They’ll be giving out free yearly vaccines for rabies, and microchipping will be $25,” Lessel said.
With the city’s dog registration program, 20 dogs were registered by the end of June. Animal control responded to four dog calls for the month of June.
For June, the Nettleton Police Report issued 736 citations, answered 92 911 calls and totaled $3,853.20 in fines. The Nettleton Fire Department responded to 15 medical calls, five motor vehicle accidents, two grass fires and four structure fires.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.