NETTLETON – The City of Nettleton received notification last week of a change in its fire rating from a 7 to a 6, which shows progression for fire service in the Nettleton Fire Department’s coverage area.
The city is inspected every five years, and it maintained a 7 rating for five or six years prior to this rating, according to Nettleton Fire Chief Michael Moody
“We focused more on training and going to more classes, along with mapping hydrants and the water system, equipment records, keeping up to date on our equipment and making sure our equipment is serviced and going digital on all of our paperwork,” Moody said as accomplishments to help achieve the rating.
The NFD currently has 18 volunteers on its roster.
“I’m thankful for them and appreciative for all they do,” Moody said.
The Nettleton Fire Department serves all of the city limits and 40 square miles into Monroe County.
The improved fire rating may mean better insurance rates for some residents of the fire district, depending on insurance providers and types of rates.
“It’s really just depends on what you’re insuring. With some insurance companies, it’s not a big issue on their price point. Some insurance credits are immediate and the companies will apply them this month. Other insurance companies will only be adjusted when the policy is due,” said Mayor Phillip Baulch.
In addition to GIS mapping fire hydrants, Baulch said the city is working on a plan to GIS locate water meters, valves, water lines, sewer lines and manholes for a database.
“We’re waiting for the water line replacement in order to start that,” he said. “As that work materializes, we’ll be marking these lines, and that feeds into this database. Sometimes the valves get covered up when the roads are re-asphalted and we have to find them, and that’s always a problem.”
He said some fire hydrants may be replaced as part of the infrastructure improvements.
Baulch added city officials will identify streets to pave outside of the area that will be impacted by water line replacements so there won’t be a need to duplicate paving work.