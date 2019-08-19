NETTLETON – According to Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson, the district is beefed up security Monday in response to an social media post from Sunday, Aug. 18.
"Yesterday morning we received word of a threatening message on Insatgram about shooting up Nettleton schools this morning. I notified law enforcement from Lee County, Monroe County and Nettleton," said Dickerson, who added that after an investigation Sunday morning officials thought there was no immediate threat to the school.
"We began school as normal this morning with an increased police presence. It’s business as usual right now, but we just might have an extra officer hanging around today. No one has been detained yet that I know of, but that would be up to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. We did not lockdown at anytime," Dickerson said.