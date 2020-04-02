NETTLETON - The Nettleton School District's feeding program will suspend its services from April 6 until April 17. It will reevaluate the situation closer to April 17. All school buildings will be closed during the same time period.
Nettleton School District suspending feeding program
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Cause of death pending for Hatley fire victim
- SCENE: Introducing the Daily Journal's new community calendar
- Former Miss America executive considers Senate run against Hyde-Smith
- Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week begins Monday
- Aberdeen pedestrian killed on Highway 145 Tuesday night
- MCEPA board approves to move forward with broadband
- Medicare Part D help available free in Itawamba County
- Medicare Part D help available free in eight counties
Most Popular
Articles
- Aberdeen Food Giant employee tests positive for COVID-19
- MDHS announces emergency supplement benefits for SNAP recipients
- Aberdeen police chief wants more stringent COVID-19 executive order
- 1 new COVID-19 case reported for Monroe County
- Stimulus package hopefully a boost to ease back to economic normalcy
- Monroe County's COVID-19 positive cases now at 7
- Aberdeen executive order extended with curfew and fines included
- Amory extends executive order, limits City Hall to employees
- Monroe County Tax Collector’s office undergoing temporary COVID-19 changes
- Aberdeen School District temporarily suspends feeding program out of COVID-19 precautions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.