Even though the percentage of the Nettleton School District’s virtual learners began with 10 to 12 percent at the beginning of the previous school year, it tracked down to less than five percent by the end of the year.
Beginning with the students’ first day back Aug. 5, the Nettleton School District plans to return to a traditional setting five days a week for the full school day.
“Hopefully we can keep that up all year without any disruptions,” said superintendent Tim Dickerson. “We’re going to follow CDC/MSDH guidelines. Right now, they’re giving the guidelines of masks for those unvaccinated. We’re not going to require masks unless the governor tells us we have to. If he declares another state of emergency or executive order, we’ll follow it. With everything the way it is now, it will be optional for masks for everybody – teachers, students and faculty. However, students and staff not vaccinated will be subject to quarantine if within three feet of someone who is diagnosed with the virus.”
Last year, the school district observed early dismissal times on Wednesdays to allow teachers to give more attention to virtual learners. That will no longer be in effect.
Through federal funding to respond to the pandemic, the Nettleton School District has updated technology, purchased personal protection equipment and made improvements such as touchless water coolers. It has also purchased the Canvas learning system.
“We have some areas with carpet we’ve taken out and put down vinyl instead. We’re told that helps with the air quality,” Dickerson said.
The upper elementary school building plans to go through an HVAC improvement project to replace several window units . Several other air conditioners throughout the district have been replaced throughout the district.
A new look for games
Attendees of Nettleton High School football games will see a significant difference as one side of the bleachers was in the process of being replaced during the summer. The project is slated to be mostly completed before an Aug. 20 scrimmage at home.
“It’s the visitors’ side, but it’s going to become the home side. It’s going to be better for us logistically all the way around, from how the football players come out onto the field and how the band comes out of the building and sits in the stands. We just think it’s going to flow better,” Dickerson said.
He said in July the old press box should be removed by late August or early September, following the installation of the new one.
Dickerson wants to continue making improvements to buildings and facilities throughout the district to make campuses more attractive.
Looking ahead
The Nettleton School District has plans to use some of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for building renovations and additions in order to space out students. School officials also plan to purchase one or two new school buses.
As far as goals, Dickerson’s biggest goals for the upcoming school year include increasing student performance.
“We’ve got to find a way to have our students perform higher than they are. They’re capable, and I think we have the caliber of students to do that. We have had conversations to figure out how to get the most out of our students performance-wise. Part of that is their attendance and participation in class,” he said.
Like other area school districts, the Nettleton School District received support from the North Mississippi Education Consortium for a digital platform for grades sixth through 12 for social and emotional learning programs.
“We’ve probably needed that way before the pandemic. The pandemic really exposed things that maybe needed to be addressed. We were so focused on test scores that we forget about the social aspect,” he said.
For the upcoming school year, Nettleton High School juniors will be exposed to local businesses and industries through a career coach. It will be made possible through the CREATE Foundation and Toyota Wellspring Education Fund.
“We’ve got some students capable of helping those industries, but they may not know what jobs are out there for them,” Dickerson said. “When they’re seniors, they’ll actually have some internships in those industries that will help them work towards a career.”