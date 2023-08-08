NETTLETON – While the new school year will make for full circle experiences for a couple of new Nettleton School District administrators, it will give way for a familiar name in Monroe County education to lead the district.
NSD Superintendent Ken Byars, assistant superintendent Kristy Keeton and Nettleton Elementary School Principal Angel Carr are this year’s new district administrators.
Byars served as Amory School District superintendent from 2015 until 2021 after serving as Amory Middle School principal. He hopes to duplicate Amory’s success in the Nettleton School District.
“We were successful during my time at Amory and achieved A ratings at the district level. Your standards for success are based off accountability ratings, so we were fortunate to have great people that did what it took to be successful there, and we plan to accomplish the exact same things here when it comes to success in our school district,” he said.
“We rely heavily on data analysis and making adjustments with what the numbers tell us what we need to do. Using facts, such as data, allows you to make quality decisions that are emotional- and opinion-free,” Byars added.
He hopes to capitalize on Nettleton’s potential for the upcoming school year in academics and athletics.
“It’s in a great location, and there are a lot of great people here. In my short time of being here, the kids appear to be highly successful on all fronts, so our goal is going to be to push to get to a very high place in all areas,” Byars said. “The school district is only as successful as the community, and the community is only going to be as successful as the school district so it’s got to be a seamless partnership of achievement and success.”
Keeton previously served with Byars in the Amory School District, both as an assistant principal and a principal at East Amory Elementary School. She comes to the Nettleton position after serving the past few years as principal of Hatley Attendance Center.
“This is where I started teaching. Nettleton gave me my first opportunity to become a teacher in 2002. Dr. Deborah Calvert was my principal at Nettleton Junior High, and Russell Taylor was assistant principal,” she said.
She moved to Nebraska but ultimately relocated to Mississippi, where she taught at Amory Middle School. She’s happy with previous successes at both Hatley and Amory.
“When I interviewed for the job as Hatley Attendance Center principal, [former superintendent] Mr. [Brian] Jernigan asked why I wanted to be principal of the largest school in Monroe County, and I told him it gave me the opportunity to have the greatest impact on the greater community, students and teachers,” she said.
Despite complications associated with COVID-19, the focus remained to improve academics and athletics.
“At the end of 2022, Hatley reached the highest rating it ever had. We were only 13 points from an A, and that was just enough fuel for the fire to keep going,” she said.
Her new role at Nettleton includes professional development, coordinating curriculum and being the district’s test coordinator. One of her goals is to build principal and teacher capacity.
“I felt like this was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and it’s exactly what I want to be doing. One part I love about being a principal was impacting academics. I’m excited about coming back to Nettleton and hopefully finishing here where it all began,” she said.
Keeton earned her master’s degree in leadership from Ole Miss in 2011.
“Anywhere I’ve been, I’ve like to build upon the success of my predecessors but try to leave it better than when I first started,” Keeton said.
Carr, who is a Nettleton High School graduate, taught in the school for 14 years.
“I’m really excited to be here because I want to serve the people in the community who raised me,” she said. “I cannot wait until the first day I’m walking down the hall and I hear the band playing, ‘Eye of the Tiger,’ and you can just feel it in your chest.”
Her original career aspirations were to retire from the Nettleton School District, which remain the same.
“I saw I could have a bigger impact. It depends on what culture you create. If I can affect the culture and create a positive working environment, then all the students can have a good learning experience,” Carr said. “I want the teachers and students to know they can do anything they set their mind to and I’m going to be their biggest cheerleader.”
She completed one year with the University of Mississippi Principal Corps, with half of her time at Nettleton High School and the other half at Itawamba Attendance Center. She has served in Chickasaw County the past five years as Houston Middle School’s assistant principal and principal at Houston Upper Elementary School.
“I believe every student matters and every moment counts. That’s what I said when I was in Houston, and I’m bringing that same saying here,” she said.
Carr earned her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and her master’s degree from Ole Miss.
