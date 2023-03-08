CASON – As a toddler, Addie Swan’s parents, Brent and Amy, were told by doctors she may never walk or talk. She had a stroke at birth that wasn’t detected until she was 11 months after an interventionalist recommended a follow-up visit at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.
Now at 19 years old, the outgoing Nettleton High School senior is giddy with excitement about getting her first car, counting down the weeks until graduation and getting hyped up to ring cowbells while living out the college experience at Mississippi State University this fall.
She was one of eight students accepted into the fall 2023 freshmen cohort of MSU’s ACCESS Program, which is geared to help younger people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
“Basically, they’re getting you ready for a job with whatever you want to do and teaching you to be more independent,” Addie said.
When she was younger, Addie pictured herself going to Itawamba Community College and through the years, she has considered career options in broadcasting, business or at a nursing home.
Addie’s inclusion teacher at Nettleton, Miki Sims, told her about the program’s preview day at MSU last year and after touring, she and her parents instantly knew it was the best fit. Brent noted the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services helps support ACCESS students with tuition, dorm and meal costs, which helped them immensely.
“The deadline to apply is in December of every year and once the applications are in, they select a group to be interviewed and select the next year’s class. Addie was fortunate to be selected,” Brent said.
To be eligible for the ACCESS Program, students must be diagnosed with an intellectual or developmental disability, have a psychological-educational evaluation no older than three years old before applying, an Individualized Education Program evaluation, two recommendations and a review of any services received at school, such as speech therapy.
The application period for the program is Oct. 1 through Dec. 1.
“It all started out with us having faith in the Lord that she would do great things and work towards His purpose,” Amy said. “I remember the doctor telling Brent, ‘Your daughter is probably never going to be able to walk or talk,’ and Brent said, ‘You don’t know who my great position is.’ We pretty much laid her down on the altar and gave her to the Lord at Cason Baptist Church.”
Telling her own success stories
Addie’s stroke caused her to endure as many as 10 seizures a day growing up and at one point in school, she was only taking special education classes. She eventually improved to be able to be in inclusion classes after being held back for a year.
“She wound up getting saved in April of 2015. She said she prayed every night that the Lord would take those seizures away and then He did. In December of that same year, she had a hemispherectomy and she hasn’t had seizures ever since,” Amy said.
The procedure disconnected the part of her brain sending signals to make her have seizures.
Divine intervention connected the Swans with Dr. James Wheeles at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, who performed the surgery.
“Amy found a magazine and was trying to throw it away, and it would literally not come off her hand. She opened it and it had, ‘Trileptal, Depakote and Keppra don’t work,’ and those were the exact three medicines Addie was on. It was an article about Dr. James Wheeles and the things he was doing at LeBonheur,” Brent said.
He said Addie’s life completely changed after the surgery, and she’s been able to study harder.
“On Saturdays and Sundays, she gets up early in the morning to study before we get up. She just really enjoys learning,” Brent said. “Prior to surgery, either me or Amy had to be within arm’s reach of her all the time. Even at school, somebody had to be with her all the time. After surgery, she’s been able to do things on her own, and we don’t have to worry about her falling or having a seizure.”
Addie has been able to live a normal teenager’s life, getting her driver’s license in October 2021 and being a member of NHS’ first girls’ bowling team. She strives to stay involved with bowling while at MSU.
She also went on to be a member of the Junior Civitan Club, A and B honor roll and Beta Club and has earned highest average in psychology and family dynamics and most improved in geometry. She was also voted as junior homecoming maid.
Addie underwent another brain surgery in 2022 to control spinal fluid pressure.
For the future, she envisions herself living more independently and having a career.
A loving support system
From friends to church members to school teachers and staff to therapists, Addie has gained a strong supportive community rallying behind her throughout her life.
“Everybody has embraced her and wanted to see her succeed and pushed her in every single way you could think of,” Brent said.
Part of that extended family includes the staff of Regional Rehab in Tupelo, where she has received occupational, speech and physical therapy.
Addie has received therapy since she was 3 through the school and Regional Rehab.
“They’re more than just therapy services; they really have become more like part of our family,” Brent said of Regional Rehab.
The Swans look forward to the ACCESS Program offering the next layer of Addie’s support system.
“The program has a four-year schedule for them. They’ll help her find the things they think she will excel in and what she’s interested in and will help her figure out her career path. Their goal is to teach the students every social skill they’ll need to be able to succeed on their own, find what they’re interested in and in the last two years, they do internships with businesses that are compatible with what they’re interested in,” Brent said.
Crista Holland, administrative assistant with the ACCESS Program, named a number of times she teared up through students’ successes.
“We just had a student accepted into the Disney College Program, which was his dream. Our students are my passion. They’ve been told they could never attend college, so videos of acceptance letters get to me,” she said. “They coming in being told they can never be a functioning member of society and they defy every single odd.”
She also noted three ACCESS students recently presented research at a conference in Washington, D.C. and several MSU student-athletes supported the Special Olympics Unified team for its Egg Bowl.
“In Mike Leach’s last few weeks, he spent time with and every ACCESS student, and they all met with the football team. He was visibly not well but he made the time,” Holland said.
Through her ACCESS interview day, Addie interacted with others, played games and was assessed on skills.
“During my interview, they asked about an interesting fact about me. I told them I had half of a brain. They looked at me like I was crazy, but that half of a brain I’ve got works really good,” Addie said.
She also had to do a show and tell, so she took a Bible, a potholder she made on a loom and Phase 10 cards, which she loves playing with her grandmother.
The Swans have gone to MSU games for years and when Addie was young, she got to cheer with the cheerleaders before a game. In the fall, she’ll officially be a Bulldog.
“I’m ready to get a cowbell and ring it all day,” she said.
Brent said in addition to teaching life skills, the ACCESS Program teaches participants to dream big and accomplish goals.
“Without the program, she would never be able to experience the college life. It gives these kids the opportunity to get the experience of college life that you wanted growing up,” Amy said.
In addition to five professionals, the program has 32 college coaches and more than 150 peer mentors supporting students.
“We’ve got a really good freshmen cohort and are excited to see how they grow, prosper and defy all odds,” Holland said.
