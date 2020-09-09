NETTLETON – The board of aldermen adopted the city’s Fiscal Year ’21 budget Sept. 3, and taxes will remain the same. Nettleton’s millage rate is 34.
The total of revenues and reserves for the general fund is $1,823,210, with $87,475 possibly being provided through grant funds for various projects for the upcoming budget year.
As far as Nettleton’s city departments, the total revenues and reserves include $1,243,042 for the water department and $179,000 for the garbage department.
The total amount for all revenues is $3,332,727 and the total for expenditures is $3,332,727.
A breakdown for expenditures for city departments include $339,941 for finance and administration, $397,393 for the police department, $179,734 for the street department, $1,2,43,042 for the water department and $179,000 for the garbage department.
Additionally on the expenditure side, the library, fire department, animal control, park and recreation department, court and general obligation bonds totaled $210,811, and the general fund totaled $1,857,132.
Reserves include $658,628 in the general fund, $31,501 for the parks, $613,742 for the water department and $51,000 for the garbage department.
The new budget year begins Oct. 1.