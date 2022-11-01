mcj-2022-09-28-news-garbage-transition

Monroe County Solid Waste Department Manager Tony Ligon displays the proper way a garbage cart should be placed, with the opening of the lid facing the road and the handle facing a person's home. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

NETTLETON – Beginning Nov. 2, the Monroe County Solid Waste Department will begin service to customers in Nettleton. Department manager Tony Ligon said the plan is for all of the city’s garbage to be collected on Wednesdays.

