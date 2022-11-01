NETTLETON – Beginning Nov. 2, the Monroe County Solid Waste Department will begin service to customers in Nettleton. Department manager Tony Ligon said the plan is for all of the city’s garbage to be collected on Wednesdays.
People should have their cans out the night before but no later than 7 a.m. the day of garbage collection. According to the contract with Monroe County, if garbage is missed due to not being out on time, it won’t be picked up until the next pick up date.
County-issued garbage carts were placed throughout Nettleton last week. The Monroe County Solid Waste Department is not responsible for picking up garbage cans not owned by the county.
Ligon advises for people to leave garbage carts within five feet of the road in places where trucks can access
Through previous service with RES, Nettleton was served by rear-load garbage trucks, but Monroe County uses automated side-load trucks. To ensure proper collection, customers need to be aware of how the garbage carts are placed.
“People need to turn the can where the handle is facing the house, and the lid should open facing the road. If they turn the can backwards, the lid could be broken. Also, if the truck dumps the can backwards, it could get garbage on the lid and flip garbage back out onto the ground,” Ligon said during a previous interview.
He added garbage carts should not be blocked by a parked car or in a place that blocks mailboxes.
The county may potentially request for garbage cart to be placed on the opposite side of the road in some areas to ensure a safe and efficient operation.
Customers, not only in Nettleton but throughout Monroe County, should have their garbage in bags rather than placed loose inside carts.
According to the contract, no waste shall be removed where there are uncontrolled or dangerous animals posing a threat to employees. The weight of garbage inside carts should not exceed 100 pounds.
Items not allowed to be placed in garbage carts include bricks, concrete and asphalt; heavy metal objects; boards longer than two feet; hazardous waste, such as paints, paint thinner, household chemicals, herbicides and pesticides; grease and other liquids; vehicle, tractor, lawnmower or other large batteries; sheetrock, shingles, toilets, sinks, bulky waste, large rugs or rubbish that can cause damage to the cart and/or cause harm to a county employee by either excessive weight or sharp protrusion; medical waste; and dead animals, cat litter, animal or human excrements, needles, body fluids or any other material that may harbor infectious diseases.
Customers who knowingly place needles, infectious, acutely hazardous or toxic material for removal shall be subject to a civil penalty as much as $250 per violation, according to stipulations of the contract.
As far as customers, anyone in need of an extra garbage cart or to set up new service may call City Hall at (662) 963-2605. Anyone needing oversized items to be picked up by the city’s knuckleboom truck can also call City Hall. If garbage is accidentally missed, people may call City Hall or the Monroe County Solid Waste Department at (662) 369-6654.
Residents who need handicap pick up can apply to the county and show proof through a disabled parking permit.
