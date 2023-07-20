NETTLETON – Pet owners will have the opportunity to have their dogs and cats vaccinated July 21 while learning about new rules and regulations through the City of Nettleton. The event will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. at the family life center of Nettleton First Community Church (formerly Nettleton First United Methodist Church), located at 160 Verona Ave.
“We’re trying to help the public have access to discounted and free vaccinations. We’ll have the rabies vaccination with microchipping, which is $25, and free yearly vaccinations. We’ll be set up also to do free dog registration we’re doing right now,” said animal control officer Jason Lessel.
While the event is for Nettleton, anyone from neighboring communities is welcome to participate. There’s no limit as to how many pets are brought either.
He said special accommodations can be made for dogs and cats who are anxious around people and other pets.
“You can leave it in your vehicle with someone, and the vet will come to your car and administer the vaccinations,” Lessel said.
He hopes to host two vaccination events next year in Nettleton.
Friday’s event will also include information about pet care and the city’s updated animal control ordinance. Earlier this month, the board of aldermen approved amendments to the city’s ordinance.
“The biggest change is the registration and making sure you have a tag on your dog at all times. One new rule is about game fowl, like chickens and turkeys, having to be on your property and not free roaming onto someone else’s property. We are requiring with registration that dogs have a current rabies vaccination. The ordinance also includes dangerous dogs are not breed-specific,” Lessell said, adding it will be up to a judge to determine dangerous dogs.
He said if animal control officers witness a dog being aggressive, they can seize it then. Otherwise, a person has to file a report before an investigation begins.
As far as new rules and continued enforcement, Lessel has researched through organizations, such as the National Animal Control Association and the American Animal Control Association, to enhance the program.
He recently received a Municipal Excellence Award during the Mississippi Municipal League conference in Biloxi for beginning Plantersville’s animal control program.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&