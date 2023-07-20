mcj-2023-07-19-news-animal-control

NETTLETON – Pet owners will have the opportunity to have their dogs and cats vaccinated July 21 while learning about new rules and regulations through the City of Nettleton. The event will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. at the family life center of Nettleton First Community Church (formerly Nettleton First United Methodist Church), located at 160 Verona Ave.

