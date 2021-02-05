PRAIRIE – An area served by a World War II-era electrical substation is getting an upgrade through a 4-County Electric Power Association project currently underway. According to 4-County Marketing and Public Relations Director Jon Turner, the projected $3 million project should be in service in June.
“It will allow us to grow and serve what’s out there now and any future growth. We can double the amount of demand on that line and be in a good position,” he said. “We’ve got long-range plans and as we put these things in place, it’s done with an eye towards being able to plan for future growth while making it more reliable for the folks who live on it now.”
County supervisors have recently discussed the potential of the Prairie Industrial Park after acquiring full ownership after a deed swap last year with the City of Aberdeen.
“If it’s an area we serve, we’ve always had good experience working with TVA [Tennessee Valley Authority] and the local economic developers to do what needs to be done to bring in the jobs and industry,” Turner said.
Site prep for the substation began in the fall, and construction began earlier in January. It will serve approximately 1,300 4-County members, with some of them residing in Clay County.
The project will replace a 46-kilovolt substation built to serve the Gulf Ordnance Plant, which made munitions for World War II. The placement of the new substation is near a bigger TVA transmission line.
“Not only are we upgrading that 80-year-old substation, we’re able to cut out 14 miles of pre-World War II transmission line,” Turner said.