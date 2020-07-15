ABERDEEN – Items dealing with four-year city appointments and job perks Mayor Maurice Howard lost during the previous administration were among items approved with 3-2 votes during July 9’s board of aldermen meeting – the first of the new administration.
As far as city appointments, city employee Tamanda Griffin was approved as the new city clerk, replacing long-time city clerk Jackie Benson.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen motioned to reappoint Benson, which was second by Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and ultimately voted down. There was no discussion from those voting against – Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes.
Following Garth’s motion to hire Griffin, Allen asked her about nepotism since they’re in the same family.
“She is not my niece by marriage. She was in her position already when I got here. Now however, had she been my brother’s child or my sister’s child, that’s different. She not that kind of kin to me,” Garth said.
Haynes seconded the motion for the appointment.
Walter Zinn was approved as the new city attorney, replacing Bob Faulks, and Judge Adrian Haynes is replacing Shane Tompkins as city judge. Each vote was 3-2, with Garth, Holliday and Haynes voting in favor.
The board unanimously approved to reappoint Tom Brahan as public defender and to appoint Garth as vice mayor.
Financial matters
The board voted 3-2 to reinstate the mayor’s salary for the current budget year, totaling $32,008 in unallocated funds previously unused for his salary and the next two monthly pay periods for August and September.
The board also approved for the mayor to have a city vehicle.
Other items on the agenda included permission to purchase a new vehicle with the budget to be determined with the upcoming fiscal year and reinstatement of his Fuelman and American Express cards, secretary and public relations representative.
Additional items under the mayor’s requests included pay back unauthorized payment back to the state, which was not explained in open session or during the pre-meeting work session, a department head vehicle ordinance and an advertisement for the Port Authority Economic Development.
There was a brief executive session, but these items were not discussed or acted upon in open session.
Following executive session, the board approved to reimburse mileage on his personal vehicle at the state’s rate.
The board approved to advertise for a forensic audit of the city’s finances.
During June 2’s board of aldermen meeting, a representative from Alexander Thompson Arnold PLLC reported to the previous administration the city and Aberdeen Electric Department were financially healthy. The city has used the same audit company for more than five years.
“As a new board, I would like to know what monies I’m dealing with and funds legal and illegal on somebody else’s watch and not mine so there’s no surprises,” Garth said.
Other city matters
There was also discussion about an executive mask order, which went into effect July 13. People will now be required to wear masks inside businesses as a preventative measure against COVID-19. Howard said there will be a $250 fine issued to business owners who don’t enforce the rule.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle requested for businesses, particularly nightclubs, to limit the number of people allowed. It was agreed upon for crowds to not exceed 50 people at businesses.
In other business, the board approved 5-0 to hire Albert Johnson at $15 per hour for the public works department to clean out drainage ditches and cut grass.
“It’s only two individuals cleaning the ditches in the entire city, and that’s why you have a problem with so much grass growing,” Howard said. “He’s an expert on the backhoe. We need a backhoe operator so when we get these heavy rains, they don’t flood.”
Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department Director Michelle Stewart asked for approval to blacktop and paint basketball courts at General Young Park, a project that totals $8,250. She said the county previously blacktopped the court but caused damage. Stewart has been working on the court improvements through fundraisers for several months.
She said the design for the court will have a fist with General Young’s name on it and ‘Southside’ with a basketball on the other.
Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday asked if she knew about Howard’s plan for the park, including coverings for the court and rubberized surfaces.
“That is what we want for our community. I have no problem with what you’re trying to do. I respect it because it has been torn up for a long time but I think we need to halt and let’s get with our city head, the mayor, and discuss his plan and how you can allocate funds from your park and rec. to help get his vision across,” Holliday said.
The matter was taken into closed determination, but no action was taken.