ABERDEEN – From working in fast food for starters to working in child protective services in her most recent position, Aberdeen City Clerk Melissa Moore’s professional background is diverse. Moreover, she said every position has a common factor – serving people.
“When I look back over all the jobs I’ve had, I served the public and had to address the concerns of the public,” she said. “The first time I heard this position was open, I thought I wouldn’t get it because there were people internally who would get it. I thought, ‘City clerk. That’s a big responsibility.’ I knew it was a big role, but my last job was a big role. I played a major role in child protective services that made this job a little less stressful.”
The 1984 Aberdeen High School graduate moved to Minneapolis the following year, first working at McDonald’s and K-Mart. After returning to Aberdeen in 1988, she worked at Walmart until it closed in 1996.
From there, she worked positions dealing with insurance, medical records and billing at Aberdeen-Monroe County Hospital, on through its transition to Pioneer Community Hospital and Women’s Healthcare Associates in West Point.
In 2005, she transitioned to a position as a child support enforcement officer with the Mississippi Department of Human Services until it privatized to YoungWilliams.
She worked at the BancorpSouth operations center in 2019 until going to work in child protective services leading up to the city clerk’s position.
“As I look back over all my work history, going all the way back to McDonald’s, every job I’ve had I’ve served the public. It didn’t register to me then like it has now. I feel like what God had in my life got me to the position I have now. I love helping people,” Moore said.
She recently earned her bachelor’s of science degree in psychology from Colorado Technical University.
“Even with me going to school, psychology taught me a lot. One thing college does, if nothing else, is teach you how to research,” she said.
Her goals with the new position include learning all there is to know about being a city clerk and finding more efficient ways of doing it while following policy and procedure.
“I want to help Aberdeen the best I can. I’m eager to learn and I have really been blessed to work with everyone at City Hall. They’ve been so welcoming. You never know how you’ll be received but they’re lessening the stress. They are my go-to people, and everyone in this building has helped in any way possible. I’m truly blessed,” she said.
Moore has one daughter, Shanice Fears, 27, and has been a member of the Heroines of Jericho, Emma Walker Court #42, since 2008. She added she grew up in a home with five siblings and has a half-brother and that she loves church and God.