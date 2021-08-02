As a college student, Aberdeen High School’s new principal, Tracy Fair, first majored in business administration, but it was inevitable her career path would shift to education, considering encouragement from her family.
“I come from a family of educators. My mom was a teacher and then became a counselor who retired in the field. I have an aunt (Teresa Price) who used to be Aberdeen High School’s principal. All of my aunts had a hand in the early childhood system, all the way up, so it was highly encouraged,” she said, adding her son, Jaylon, is continuing the family’s career tradition as a coach and teacher at Belle-Shivers Middle School.
After earning her first bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State, she ultimately earned a second bachelor’s in business education, a master’s degree in technology education and a specialist’s degree in school administration.
Fair has been in education for 26 years, with 18 of them working in the Aberdeen School District. She was a business and technology teacher for 15 years before becoming an academic coach at Aberdeen.
“Being an academic coach, part of my responsibility was to support teachers and train teachers. I think it has prepared me for this role because transitioning from a teacher to a coach to now a principal, I can’t forget what it’s like to be a teacher. I want to make sure that I am giving support where it’s needed be it academics or emotional support for whatever is going on. I want to be able to build staff capacity. I want everybody to grow,” she said.
Her goals as principal include increasing student achievement, teacher capacity, graduation rates and family and community engagement.
“With student achievement, all stakeholders will be in it. We’ll have to make sure teachers are trained so they can give quality instruction. Parents will play a big role as well. They will have to make sure students come to school. I want parents and teachers to have a partnership so when there is a slide in any way in grades or attendance, we can work as a team to make sure students stay on track.
“Administration is going to be key to this as well. We will have to make sure we give teachers and students the resources they need to be successful. I think with all the stakeholders working together, all of those goals I have, we’ll be able to achieve them. It’s a partnership. It takes a team,” she said.