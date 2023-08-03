ABERDEEN – During a July 27 public hearing, no objections were voiced to a potential new housing development along Highway 145 N. HHH Real Estate Investments submitted a request to rezone a section of property in early June, and the board of aldermen approved the request earlier this week.
City building official Roy Haynes said the development will include approximately 120 apartment units and 20 duplexes near Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness church and North Forest Apartments. He received no previous protests.
“I’m asking for you to support the apartments. We know these apartments have been around here for years. Our real estate does own some property in Aberdeen, and we’re not slum lords. We make sure our properties are kept up well and above any standards. With the land we bought, we want to bring in some affordable housing that’s a mix for our elderly population and some ADA-compliant units as well. I don’t do anything if it’s not of excellence so you know it will look good and be good because that’s how you raised me here in Aberdeen,” said developer Katina Holliday-Wiseman.
Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain endorsed the development.
“The lady who is doing this is the same lady who invested a significant amount of money in the The Pointe Shopping Center with Freshly’s and Urgent Care. She has also purchased a significant amount of land on the bypass,” he said.
Mayor Charles Scott said during the past 24 months, six new homes have been built in the city but added there are 129 people on the Aberdeen Housing Authority’s waiting list. He said the city needs a long-term housing plan and said a workshop will soon be held to address the topic.
“This sounds great because we don’t have enough apartments and we need housing,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom.
The public hearing led into one of Scott’s town hall meetings, where he addressed new residents and development.
“About a month ago, we had a celebration for some of the newcomers. The 39 newcomers who have moved here over the last year are from Oregon to New York to Florida and all in between. I asked one gentleman one day at City Hall why he came here. He said, ‘Mayor, do you see this downtown? That’s why. It’s home,’” Scott said.
He said the renovation of the Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building, the potential of the Parkway Hotel’s revitalization and downtown Air B&B projects are adding to the city’s vitality.
Scott also said pursuing grants for infrastructure has led to more and more grants.
“Between the mayor and this board I’ve been able to stick with now, $9 million. Nine million. That’s a lot of money for Aberdeen, Mississippi. That’s not counting what this young lady [Holliday-Wiseman] and her family has done,” Cain said.
