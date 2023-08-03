mcj-2023-08-02-news-housing-development

HHH Real Estate Investments owner Katina Holliday-Wiseman speaks about plans for a new housing development off of Highway 145 N during a July 27 rezoning public hearing for the property.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – During a July 27 public hearing, no objections were voiced to a potential new housing development along Highway 145 N. HHH Real Estate Investments submitted a request to rezone a section of property in early June, and the board of aldermen was expected to vote on the matter this week.

