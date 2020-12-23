AMORY – Rebecca Riddle has come on board as the new director of Amory Main Street to continue predecessor Alyssa Benedict’s mission to promote the heart and soul of Amory.
“I’m enjoying meeting a lot of people while I get my feet wet. I’m getting familiar with the challenges,” she said. “I am passionate about advocating for our local businesses and seeing them thrive in the community. Even at a young age, I have seen the hard work, dedication and innovation it takes to be successful.”
Riddle is a native of Amory and was raised in a family-owned business, Barnyard Bushes, where she has been assistant manager and buyer since 2009. She is a graduate of Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s of arts and sciences degree with concentrations in business and psychology. She has also earned credits in fashion design and interior design.
Riddle has short-term and long-term goals as Main Street director. Short-term needs include replacing Christmas decorations, which have a limited service life due to being out in the weather for several weeks at a time.
“I would like to put together a fundraiser for this project to supplement the ChiliFest, which is our only other fundraiser at this time,” she said.
Riddle also looks forward to further removal of the awnings over the sidewalks and revitalizing storefronts with more façade grants.
“I’m looking to build on the past successes of the ChiliFest,” she said. “The times are redefining directions in which we can build and adapt.”
Riddle is exploring ways to increase foot traffic during Amory’s open house events once crowd limits are lifted in the future.
As Amory Main Street director, she foresees her top mission as keeping strong communication with the merchants, city fathers and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
“The people want something to be involved in. We have come so far, and I’m enthusiastic about future prospects,” she said.
Riddle will be working with her strategic partners, including members of the realtors’ task force, city administrators and industry recruiters at the chamber to have ready solutions for peoples’ needs as they consider Amory for business, entertainment and retirement.
“Amory is viewed as that quiet unique little special town. Alyssa told me that people will call for information,” she said.
Riddle is getting briefed on the possibilities of the Main Street corridor, including downtown living.
“I can already see that we need some investors with a mission for redevelopment to address problems such as roof repairs and handicap access to loft spaces,” she said.
Riddle looks forward to drawing on her background in interior design to work with potential clients for redevelopment of commercial and residential spaces.
“I am passionate about event planning and creating fresh experiences. I have been event planning since I was 12 and have recently started lyn.designs as an outlet where I can plan events from start to finish, create an atmosphere designed to suit my clients’ needs through interior design and create happy memories and experiences for people,” she said in a statement.
Overall, Riddle is encouraged by her first encounters with Amory’s business community.
“The people are very supportive. I’m looking forward to working with them all to continue to make Amory great. Amory Main Street has a lot of character to offer – character that shines and character that needs some love, hard work and dedication. I cherish the historical presence our Main Street holds. I look forward to the challenge of revitalizing and preserving AMS while creating family experiences through partnering and advocating for local business,” she said.