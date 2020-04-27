AMORY – During its April 13 meeting, the Amory School Board approved a new principal for Amory Middle School and accepted the resignation of one of its members.
For starters, the board approved Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars’ recommendation for East Amory Elementary School Principal Nick Hathcock to be AMS’s new principal effective July 1. During its March 5 meeting, the school board accepted former AMS Principal Ken Goralczyk’s resignation as part of its consent agenda.
“As the next principal, the most important thing I want everyone to know about me is that I am a servant leader,” Hathcock said. “I will help in whatever capacity I can so we can be the best that we can be. I will work relentlessly to make sure Amory continues its tradition of excellence and push towards our ultimate goal of obtaining an A rating.”
He served for two years as Amory High School assistant principal before being selected as East Amory Elementary School’s principal beginning with the current school year. Hathcock’s successor at the school is yet to be selected.
In other business, the school board accepted the resignation of board member Ivan Bryant, effective April 14. He will be moving out of the school district’s boundaries.
“Had it not been for us moving out of the district, I would have stayed. I’ve enjoyed my six years on the board,” he said.
The Amory Board of Aldermen will consider who will fill the vacated school board seat after it solicits invitations to applicants at a later date.
Byars plans a reception for Bryant once the emergency precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted.
Another approved personnel item included the resignation of Brian Pearson as head girls’ basketball coach.
The school board also approved the implementation of a junior high volleyball program with Chris Pace as head coach. Byars relayed comments from district athletic director Chad Williams about the program being a feeder for the varsity program, adding several schools in the area are starting junior high programs and the travel to away games won’t be too far.