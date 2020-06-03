AMORY – Even though FM 95 (WAFM) listeners can hear oldies from the likes of Elvis Presley to Tom Petty any given day, the launch of its sister station on 96.5 will give fans of classic country a new favorite radio preset.
Additionally, AM 1580 (WAMY) will broadcast the same classic country hits simultaneously.
“I knew about the classic country format for some time. WAMY used to be known as the country giant. The genre of music will be country music hits from the 1960s to the ‘80s. It will be different from the other regional country stations that broadcast more recently produced songs,” said Ed Stanford, who owns Stanford Communications with his wife, Teresa.
The classic country station has been in the works for three years, beginning with an application made to the FCC in 2017. Ed received a construction permit in 2018 and received his broadcasting permit for the new format on May 19.
Technically, the new FM station will be a translator station, and its syndicated content is provided by the Westwood One Network.
Collectively, the Stanfords own Monroe County’s radio stations – WAFM and WAMY in Amory and WWZQ in Aberdeen.
WAMY has been on the air since 1954, and it was joined by its sister station WAFM in 1975 on the FM dial. The Stanfords have owned the two stations since 1992 and in 1997 acquired WWZQ in Aberdeen, which is broadcast on AM 1240. WWZQ continues its talk radio format.
Although physical studios only occupy a small footprint, the menu of Stanford Communications’ content runs the gamut from oldies and classic country to talk and sports. The long-coming reshuffle of entertainment is geared to respond to the wishes of the local market.
“We look forward to bringing you the same great classic hits on both stations. I’ve got a lot to do,” Ed said.
He said sports coverage will continue and even be expanded, as there will be a game of the week aired simultaneously on WAMY and 96.5 during high school football season featuring a different county school.
Aberdeen football and basketball will be aired on WWZQ, and Amory football and basketball will continue on FM 95.
Sports coverage also includes Ole Miss baseball and Mississippi State football and basketball. The broadcast range for the stations of Stanford Communications spans from Columbus to Tupelo, per the authorization granted by the FCC.