Amory School District’s new superintendent Brian Jones, middle, is welcomed back to the district by school board members Robert Pickle and Leslie Wise during a Jan. 6 reception at the career and technical center. Jones served as an administrator in the district before taking the superintendent's position in Webster County in 2017.
AMORY – A former Amory School District administrator is back at the helm as the district’s new superintendent. Brian Jones served 14 years in the district before accepting the title of Webster County Schools superintendent in 2017.
His duties as Amory’s superintendent began Jan. 1. Jones expects some adjustments needing to be made after being away from the Amory School District for a few years.
“Policies don’t change, but sometimes procedures do. I want to understand the Panther way because there is no place I’d rather be,” he said.
Jones first came to Amory in 2003 after five years of teaching social studies at his Alma mater, Itawamba Agricultural High School. His years at Amory began with three years as assistant principal at Amory Middle School, followed by nine years as East Amory Elementary School principal and two years as Amory High School principal.
“They were good years. The people of Amory School District treated me as one of their own from day one. Amory shaped me before I went to Webster County. I can’t wait to build on the approaches to better education that I encountered at both places,” he said.
The facility expansion and remodeling at East Amory Elementary under his watch were particularly gratifying. Under his leadership, East Amory Elementary School advanced to an A rating statewide. The entire district has since achieved an A rating with the Mississippi Department of Education.
Jones was a strong proponent of ACT scores while principal at Amory High School, in which juniors posted scores in the top 20 percent statewide during his last year as principal.
“It is particularly gratifying to see a student’s scores go up, thereby greatly increasing their potential to secure a college education,” Jones said.
Through his years of being a principal in Amory, he was twice named administrator of the year – the only one to have been so honored to date.
Jones’ wife, Ginny, who is a fellow educator teaching first grade in Starkville, joined him at a Jan. 6 reception at the Amory Career and Technical Center to receive welcomes and well wishes from friends and colleagues.
“I was particularly grateful to see my friend David Hodo come out on such a chilly night,” Jones said.