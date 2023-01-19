New Purchase

The Town of Smithville purchased a 2023 GMC Sierra for the Smithville Town and Rural Water Department from Larry Clark Chevrolet. This was the first brand new truck since 1997 and was paid for through reserve/surplus funds. Pictured are Josh Hathcock, Mike Hathcock and Mayor Phil Goodwin.

 COURTESY

SMITHVILLE – Guest and longtime Smithville resident Susan Harp appeared at the Jan. 10 recessed meeting of the board of aldermen to explain her new family venture, The Stables of Harp Farm LLC, is almost complete.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you