The Town of Smithville purchased a 2023 GMC Sierra for the Smithville Town and Rural Water Department from Larry Clark Chevrolet. This was the first brand new truck since 1997 and was paid for through reserve/surplus funds. Pictured are Josh Hathcock, Mike Hathcock and Mayor Phil Goodwin.
SMITHVILLE – Guest and longtime Smithville resident Susan Harp appeared at the Jan. 10 recessed meeting of the board of aldermen to explain her new family venture, The Stables of Harp Farm LLC, is almost complete.
“This is a venue location with a bed and breakfast cottage,” she said.
A prom and six weddings have already been booked, and an open house is tentatively planned for April.
In other business, resident Brandon Moffett requested to put a single-wide mobile home in an R1 Single Family Zoned area. However, the town has strict regulations and zoning regarding trailers inside the town limits.
The board voted to dispose of several water department items, including a Dodge work truck. These items will be placed on Govdeals.com.
Aldermen also discussed the community assistance visit, correspondence and requests from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s Floodplain Management Specialist Dimaya Randle dating back to November 2021. The board approved for town attorney Jeff Navarro to send a letter in response.
Mayor Phil Goodwin delegated various aldermen to head grant locating and quotes for improvements at the city park, including a splash pad and basketball courts.
Goodwin wrapped up the meeting by announcing that Josh Hathcock is now over the Smithville Town and Rural Water Department.
