ABERDEEN – With the new school year, Belle-Shivers Middle School has a new slate of administrators through principal Kennetra Smith and assistant principals James Rush and Alexis Bush-Logan. While all three educators have years of experience in the field, they have diverse backgrounds.
“I think it’s a melting pot. Because of our backgrounds, it allows us to be sensitive to the different areas and needs,” Smith said. “I don’t like giving up on kids. I think that’s something we all share – wanting to have the passion to build relationships.”
Smith graduated from a high school in Nebraska before enrolling at Mississippi State University. Her father, who is from Lowndes County, served in the military so she moved around growing up.
“I started as an assistant teacher in 2003 and became school secretary. While I was secretary, they deemed me as super secretary. I was in classrooms and facilitated a reading program,” she said.
She enrolled in the Teach Mississippi Institute and earned her certification, which led to inclusion teacher and basketball and softball coach roles at Noxubee County. From there, she took a job in the Columbus Municipal School District and ultimately became principal at Franklin Academy.
Logan is a Starkville High School graduate who pursued her education at Mississippi State University and Delta State. She has taught in Louisville and Starkville.
Rush is a 1984 Hamilton High School graduate who played football at Jackson State University before being an activities director with the Boys and Girls Club and ultimately finding his niche in education. He has served roles in Alabama, the Delta and Oktibbeha, Monroe and Lowndes counties.
“It’s good to have diversity. I wouldn’t want anyone just like me working with me. You’ve got to have diversity in the places you’ve been and the people you’ve had contact with,” he said.
Belle-Shivers Middle School needs continued community support to help for a successful year.
“Our community is our stakeholders and I don’t think, a lot of times, the community appreciates or understands their role as being a member of the stakeholders here. First, we need a relationship and your partnership to help the kids. If the kids grow, the community grows. If the kids are successful, the community is successful,” Smith said.
Logan added it’s helpful for community members to understand that role, saying supporting fundraisers
and encouraging students and teachers is helpful. Rush said visits from pastors, elected officials and other community leaders is also helpful in order for students to see positive role models.
All three principals are looking forward to a new year, working with the community and being a part of it.
“Change is hard but if we work together, it can be great,”Smith said.
