BETHLEHEM – A new fire truck arrived in the county Oct. 7 for the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, which was first displayed to the board of supervisors.
“I’ve been here six and a half years doing this, and the whole time we’d passed Bethlehem up and finally got that done. I feel that a lot of things are complete,” said county fire coordinator Terry Tucker. “It’s always been a problem for the small departments, but those people deserve the same fire protection as any other part of the county.”