The Monroe County Board of Supervisors accepted Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department’s new fire truck Oct. 7. From left, board president Billy Kirkpatrick, District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism, District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan, Josh Hathcock, Goldie’s Fire Apparatus owner Steve Golding, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson, county fire coordinator Terry Tucker, Monroe County Iterim Sheriff Curtis Knight and District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware.

BETHLEHEM – A new fire truck arrived in the county Oct. 7 for the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department, which was first displayed to the board of supervisors.

“I’ve been here six and a half years doing this, and the whole time we’d passed Bethlehem up and finally got that done. I feel that a lot of things are complete,” said county fire coordinator Terry Tucker. “It’s always been a problem for the small departments, but those people deserve the same fire protection as any other part of the county.”

