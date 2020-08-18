AMORY – MCTS and Amory Homecoming Reunion had hoped to welcome back to Amory individuals with roots coming from students of Monroe County Training School (MCTS) and West Amory High School (WAHS) July 3-5.
We gave serious consideration to the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that continue to give cause for concern. Since it remains unknown just when there will be economic recovery or safe times for travel and group gatherings, we have agreed that it was in all of our best interests to postpone the 2020 homecoming reunion until 2021. While it saddened us to delay our reunion, we chose personal safety and well-being as the necessary priority.
Although we were not physically together, we were pleased to continue our mission of preserving our community’s rich history by honoring the achievements of extraordinary individuals and supporting the future of our youth through the awarding of scholarships for post-secondary education.
“We are at a time in the American economy when so many jobs require post-high school education and as you know, Mississippi and the federal financial support for education has been decreasing. We assure donors that 100 percent of their scholarship contributions go to support the annual $1,000 scholarship for each of the three scholars,” said John Hilliard, a founder of MCTS/WAHS Homecoming Reunion.
The 2020 weekend had been planned to recognize extraordinary people with roots from West Amory by inducting them into the MCTS/WAHS Hall of Fame.
“We believe we must chronicle our own history to ensure that future generations with roots in West Amory realize their forebears created a strong foundation from which they could build upon. The members of this Hall of Fame may not merit making the Mississippi history books, but they are surely worthy of our children knowing the depths from which they climbed,” said Joe Gunn, president of the charitable organization.
Please visit WestAmoryHOF.com for additional information on the 2020 Hall of Fame class: high school principal Willie J. Gilleylen; ER nurse Henerene Holimon; coach and professional football player Peirce McIntosh; (W. Grant and Joyce) Owens Grocery; religious leader Rev. Benjamin Wax; assistant police chief Manfread Wax; and members of the 1951 Little Six championship football team (to be individually named at the website, www.WestAmoryHOF.com).