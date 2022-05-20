AMORY – A Monroe County Career and Technical Center instructor will fulfill a new position as its director beginning next school year. Retiring Monroe County School District Superintendent Brian Jernigan said during the May 10's Monroe County School Board meeting that collision repair instructor Noah Wren will assume the CTC’s director position.
Current director Jeff Brooks will take over as principal at Smithville Attendance Center.
In other business, Mike Manning from GCM Insurance Agency updated the school board on details about renewing insurance coverage for the district campuses and equipment.
He shared the inevitable bad news of rate increases for insurance coverage.
He recommended that the district remain with Liberty Mutual as the current underwriter for the district’s insurance needs, citing the financial instability of the Mississippi School Board Association’s (MSBA) self-funded pool that has been hit hard with several weather-related claims during the past year.
Manning said MSBA is the only other option for the district for comprehensive coverage from one provider. He suggested making some adjustments on equipment inventories in addition to adjustments last year, including declining earthquake and flood coverage to mitigate the increase in premium. He furthermore proposed dropping comprehensive and collision coverage on 15 older buses since claims are very few.
“Based on the appraisals, we’re looking at an increase of almost $7 million in property values. Based on the current rates that you’re paying, you’re looking at a premium increase of about $16,500. We are seeing increases of five percent to 25 percent and even more for the rate per thousand in property coverage," Manning said.
Action to approve coverage renewal was tabled until he presents the final renewal proposal at the next meeting.
In a related matter, Manning discussed issues governing insurance against cyberware threats.
“Schools and municipalities are the leading victims of ransomware attacks,” he said.
He described multi-factor authentication (MFA) as a measure to prevent possible hacking of computer systems by the criminal element.
“Monroe County School District does not have that. We’ve been told that, in the future, if you don’t have MFA, you could be declined for cyber coverage or get a lower aggregate limit. Sooner or later, you will have to have it," he said.
Jernigan said the district has been slow to require MFA across the board. Some students still do not have computers or access to the Internet.
On a separate topic, Jernigan expressed appreciation to the Monroe County Electric Power Association for providing the best price to the district for replacing some older poles on the campuses and providing installation and hook-up at no extra charge.
“They are also providing free hook-up for our bus shop, which has never had a computer or Internet connection. I hope they will be up and running by the end of this month," he said.
Jernigan also briefed school board members on the third-grade testing of students as required by the Literacy-Based Promotion Act.
“Out of 166 students tested, 141 passed the initial assessment, which amounts to a rate of 85 percent. Those who did not pass will have two more opportunities through July 19. We will provide tutoring with an intense dose of intervention to boost skills that are still lacking,” he said.
Jernigan said the district’s passing rate is better than several other school districts but he is still hoping for all of Monroe County’s third-graders to pass.
Lastly, board president Linda Bickerstaff congratulated board clerk Christy Little on her election to serve on the state board of the Administrative Assistant Board Clerks Association, which is part of MSBA.