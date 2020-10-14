AMORY – A collaborative effort between the Amory Parks and Recreation Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set to bring a potential new disc golf course along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway by the end of the year.
“It’s a prime area that is not being used,” said Amory Parks and Recreation director Rory Thornton.
Keith Spotts is heading up the project to give disc golf enthusiasts a roomier and higher-caliber option to enjoy the sport.
The site is situated on the northwestern corner where the Monroe County Government Complex property borders federal land maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The course will be 18 holes spanning the area from the woods behind the government complex toward the lock and dam property.
“We’re seeking approval for 95 acres, although not all of it will be used initially,” Spotts said. “We would like to have an area designated for future expansion.”
Thornton said the project will be an 18-hole course with some links challenging enough to attract professional players.
“It will be family friendly for new players and amateurs but large enough to attract a bigger audience,” Spotts said.
The baskets will be furnished by the Amory Disc Golf Association. A fundraiser will be used to cover the cost of the T-pads.
“The T-pads will be constructed with 12x12 removable pavers to avoid having to pour concrete. The pavers will be set into the ground,” Spotts said.
Spotts and Thornton met with representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Oct. 7 to view the site and discuss details of the memorandum of understanding. Additionally, Spotts appeared before the Monroe County Board of Supervisors last week to ask for its support in the project.
“We already have a disc golf course in Amory but we’re looking to build another course of more professional caliber. It will be a bigger course to attract a bigger audience,” he told county board members. “It’s going to be a massive undertaking, but most of the work is already done thanks to work by the waterway on the arboretum.”
Supervisors were supportive but deferred any formal action until the memorandum of understanding is worked out with the Corps of Engineers.
Details of the layout are still being worked out, but plans call for a trail to guide players from the parking area to the course.
“The advantage of the game is that you can start anywhere along the course and play around it,” Spotts said.
He hopes to have the course ready to play by Thanksgiving.