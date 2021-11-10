SMITHVILLE – Discussion of new businesses highlighted Nov. 2’s board of aldermen meeting, particularly a new Dollar General.
Aldermen approved the site plan for the construction of a new 10,000-square-foot Dollar General to be built alongside Highway 25 on the site of the former Access Family Clinic that was destroyed in the tornado of April 2011.
“I expect site work to start soon,” Mayor Phil Goodwin said of the Dollar General.
He could not confirm if the new location will be a Dollar General Market or not. Goodwin is also unsure what will become of the store's current location.
He also said another anticipated retail development will house a laundromat, beauty shop and possibly a pizza restaurant.
Goodwin also updated the board about new playground equipment at Rod Brasfield Park.
“The delivery of the equipment was moved to this month instead of January. We need to look at options for surfacing the area,” he said.
In other business, aldermen discussed options for disposing surplus city property, including two police cars, excavating equipment and a jet washer.
Goodwin suggested using www.govdeals.com, and town attorney Jeff Navarro urged aldermen to require a minimum reserve to get a fair market value for the items.
The board also approved reopening the Smithville Community Center. Smithville adopted a COVID-19-related state of emergency in late August, which included no rentals of the community center.