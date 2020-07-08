AMORY – An American flag once flown at the U.S. Capitol will now fly at the Monroe County Government Complex, serving as a memorial to Monroe County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19. Monroe County Veteran Service Officer Jason Sullivan, who serves the Amory office, initiated the request after he noticed the current flag was showing signs of wear and tear.
When Sullivan contacted U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly’s office, arrangements were made for Kelly to present the flag, but he had a scheduling conflict, so one of his representatives – Willy Weddle – took his place.
“We are Americans, and that’s the thing that is so important today. We are one and we need to be united as American citizens. You, here in Monroe County and the city of Amory, are coming together for the purpose of remembering those who have passed and also to say to descendents, ‘We care about you and we’re concerned about you,’” Weddle said during the July 1 flag dedication ceremony.
The pandemic and the need for unity set the tone for the event.
“These are tough times, and none of us have ever seen it. One thing I do know is we are overcomers because we’re here because someone in our generation overcame something like this years ago. We’re fighters and we will come through this. One day, my kids are going to be able to tell their kids that we endured this and came through it; we learned and we’re going to be better off. If we unite and stand together, we’re going to be just fine,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said the pandemic has the tendency to divide people, but stressed the line of the Pledge of Allegiance stating, “One nation indivisible.”
“Remember, dividing your enemy is the fastest way to conquer them,” West said. “I think what you see now throughout the United States is an attempt to divide us, whether it be divide us on racial grounds or this pandemic – whether to wear a mask or not wear a mask. We’re fighting among one another rather than fighting the pandemic,” he said.
On a personal note, West remembered a longtime friend who died of COVID-19, which prompted him to realize the enormity of the virus.
Amory Mayor Brad Blalock said this year is already one for the books, referencing the pandemic and civil unrest.
“A lot of us have never experienced that before, including myself,” he said, saying older generations have experienced similar historical milestones. “As we continue through this, I can’t help but to think those who we have lost, many of them who have seen things we have not experienced and will never experience. Many lived through a Depression era, a wartime era or multiple wartime eras, and that wisdom and knowledge of being able to move through times like that were present in them and will hopefully be passed along to us in the lives they lived.”
In memorializing the county’s COVID-19 victims, Blalock said it’s important to remember them as good leaders.
Weddle shared various quotes from historical personalities in his remarks, including Cicero who said that memory is the guardian of all things.
“I trust in that spirit we have come to remember those who have passed from us and to remember the good things they have done and to hold them dear to our hearts,” Weddle said. “As we think about why we have come, let us also remember why we came here today and who we are. We are American citizens.”
He commissioned into service in Monroe County.
“We’re here today, as American citizens, to say, ‘Long live the flag and fly it high and God will bless and God will unite and God will enable us to endure,” Wedlle said.
Following his closing prayer, Monroe County deputy Willie Lockett offered his own sentiment of unity.
“Regardless of color, I want you to know I love you with the flag up. I love you with the statues up. I love you with them down. I’m going to love you anyhow, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said.