ABERDEEN – After nearly half a year, the Aberdeen Electric Department has someone in place for its general manager’s position. The board of aldermen approved 3-2 to hire LaMarcus Thompson during its April 6 meeting.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes made the motion, seconded by Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday. Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen voted against, so Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth had to break the tie vote.
Six candidates applied for the position, and Allen, Haynes and Garth conducted interviews.
“Upon from hearing from all the candidates at the interviews, I was very impressed with Mr. LaMarcus Thompson, who is a recent hiree at the electric department. He has the degrees and background, and that says a lot about what we need,” Haynes said.
Allen agreed Thompson is a strong choice but noted he hasn’t had enough time to learn the city’s electric system.
“I don’t disagree that he would make a good manager down the road but I tend to stay with folks that know our system indefinitely and say bring him along at a later date. He’s barely out of the probationary period. That’s my only concern,” he said.
Haynes said the city is missing an opportunity if the board didn’t hire him.
Thompson, who shared his background after the meeting, started in management in 2008 at Tecumseh Products, where he was promoted in leadership roles several times and created a more efficient warehouse for parts.
Through working there, the Aberdeen native and 2007 Amory High School graduate was eligible to receive opportunities for management courses.
“I’m glad to call this home here and all of us have a great bond together. We’re going to do some great things and keep the power on,” Thompson said. “My goal as general manager is to upgrade the system and bring Aberdeen up like all the other surrounding utilities. We’re still pretty much old fashioned here, and I want to bring everything up to date.”
He earned a degree in manufacturing management from Mississippi State University. He added he’s a member of the gospel group, The Gospel Sons.
In another electric department matter, aldermen tabled the purchase of a $17,219.98 Kawasaki Mule for the department.
Building a patrol car fleet
Just a few weeks ago, the Aberdeen Police Department’s number of vehicles was extremely low but with Ford Explorers on order, a grant will help supplement its fleet. City comptroller Karen Crump received notice the city was awarded a grant to provide for three Dodge Chargers.
“At the time we applied for the grant, we didn’t know what type of vehicles we wanted so we applied for three Chargers. The grant has been approved for the purchase of the three Chargers,” Crump said, asking if the board wanted to request the possibility of paperwork being changed by Three Rivers Planning and Development District to reflect the purchase of the Explorers.
After discussion, board members approved to accept the grant and to order the Chargers.
“With the officers coming, we need more vehicles,” said Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Dobbins. “We’ve never had six cars. This will be six new cars and right now, I’m sitting at 14 officers, providing everyone passes the academy. I’m trying to get another officer so I can be fully staffed. I can actually have people in positions they need to be. This will give me the vehicles I need but also not have those Explorers running 24 hours, seven days a week, 365 days a year. That’s what tears up our vehicles in the long run.”
In a related matter, aldermen approved to outfit the three incoming Explorers at the total cost of $20,794.18.
A matter regarding Dobbins’ title status with the APD was discussed during executive session, but no action was taken when the meeting went back into open session.
“Chief [Henry] Randle asked to remove temporary status from Mr. Dobbins and make him the assistant chief of police, and there’s a salary already in the budget for that. He wants to take his spot and hire another officer,” Garth said earlier during the meeting.
Cleaning up
During their alderman inputs, Allen and Haynes conveyed pleas to the public regarding trash and burning.
Haynes voiced concerns about trash that led to flooding issues recently.
“They pulled three mattresses out of a ditch. That is causing the ditch to plug up and back up, and it’s also causing citywide flooding,” he said. “I’ve got pictures. Bags of clothing, the large Clorox bottles are being thrown in there. If our voters would take the time to bag their leaves and bag your trash when you clean up your yard, it will be easily picked up instead of washed down into a drain.”
Allen asked for people to not burn household garbage or leaves. He also asked for the city start publishing notices of when garbage won’t be picked up in the Monroe Journal ahead of those dates.
In other business, the board approved to set a base pay of $75 for poll workers, election commissioners and members of the resolution board. Anyone who attends training will be paid an additional $10 per session and receiving and returning managers will receive an additional $10 for each service.