ABERDEEN – After months of construction and anticipation, The Pointe shopping center’s anchor business, Freshly’s Market, was officially dedicated during its Feb. 11 grand opening.
The grocery store’s debut follows last fall’s opening of Urgent Care at the Pointe. The shopping center made for the first new development on the north side of Aberdeen’s Highway 145 in a number of years.
For its owner, Katina Holliday-Wiseman, she told grand opening attendees, “The God be the glory.”
“I look around this crowd this morning and see all the people who supported this venture since day one, I see God’s work. I see God at work,” she said. “From the first utterance of Freshly’s to the first shovel in the dirt to the first jug of milk being placed, God’s army has been at work.”
She likened biblical references to nourishment to the store’s opening.
“Freshly’s Market is a business. Yes. Freshly’s Market was born from a need in this community. Yes. But above all that, my wish, my hope, my belief is Freshly’s Market will nourish our souls,” Wiseman said. “May you be able to climb the mountains in your own lives because of the nourishment you are able to find inside these doors. May the food Freshly’s Market brings to your home strengthen your spirit and may you always know you are loved in His kingdom and remember we are healthy, happy, fresh.”
In addition to local business interests, the Aberdeen High School alumni founded her Southern California-based nonprofit, Holliday’s Helping Hands, in 2018. Locally, it has provided for turkey and toy giveaways during the holiday season. In the Los Angeles area, its mission includes assistance to the homeless population.
Wiseman said the idea of opening the grocery store traces back to Oct. 28, 2021, and store manager Pastor Ricky Bowen recapped the development by reminiscing about a former Virginia Slims marketing slogan, “You’ve come a long way, baby.”
“We’ve come a long way, baby,” he said. “There’s a whole lot to be said, but Katina Holliday-Wiseman is awesome. She has blessed this city with hard work. I’ve worked many days with her and can tell you she has made this city a better place.”
Mayor Charles Scott recognized her for contributions to the city.
“When you look around this city on these last 22 months, there’s been a lot of doing that’s had a lot to do with Holliday’s Helping Hands. She has shown us what we can do. She has shown us what working hard will bring you. Let’s wake up, put our feet to the ground and go to work. Ms. Holliday has given us that road map, so let’s use it,” he said.
Twila Proctor, vice president of operations and business development for Holliday’s Helping Hands, shared her enthusiasm to be part of the team, saying the grand opening was a historic day for Aberdeen.
Freshly’s Market offers a modern feel and a wide selection of grocery store items, in addition to fresh flowers.
As part of the grand opening, there was a drawing for a free two-minute shopping spree, and Verlene Cain came out the winner with $209 worth of free groceries.
Check out Freshly's Market's weekly sales each week in the Monroe Journal.