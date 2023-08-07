mcj-2023-08-02-school-hamilton-principal

Rebekah Hunter, Hamilton Elementary School's new principal, has a background in teaching English and school counseling. She looks forward to forming relationships in the community to help make for a successful school year. 

HAMILTON – Growing up, Hamilton Elementary School’s new principal Rebekah Hunter was torn between being a teacher or a lawyer. A personal tragedy, however, made her realize the vital role teachers play in students’ lives.

