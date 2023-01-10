Mississippians who have dropped out of high school have a new option to earn their High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma, TotalTranscript® offered by DiplomaSender.
TotalTranscript® allows those who have previously taken portions of the GED, HiSET or TASC to combine test scores in order to earn an HSE Diploma.
Prior to TotalTranscript®, students were required to take and pass the entire battery of individual tests to earn an HSE Diploma.
“Across the state, there are more than 300,000 Mississippians without a high school diploma, and oftentimes these individuals are not able to access postsecondary educational opportunities or secure gainful employment,” said Kell Smith, interim executive director of the Mississippi Community College Board. “TotalTranscript® is a great option for those who may have begun the process of earning an HSE Diploma but have not yet been able to finish the process. A high school diploma opens countless doors throughout life, and I am excited about this new option.”
Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen concurs.
“According to recent statistics, approximately 331,000 Mississippians do not have a high school diploma, which can be the key to greater employment opportunities, as well as a more promising future. The high school equivalency credential will also open the door for college entrance and career education programs, a variety of which are offered at ICC.”
“This is a common-sense solution that allows us to tailor the different HSE options to a student’s particular learning or testing style,” said ICC Vice President of Career and Workforce Education Barry Emison. “We encourage anyone who wants to take advantage of this exciting opportunity to contact their local WIN Center.”
Those within ICC’s district include Belden Center, 3200 Adams Farm Rd., (662) 407-1213; Amory – 1619 Hwy. 25, (662) 407-1235; Houston – 201 So. Monroe St., (662) 407-1219; and Pontotoc – 182 Hwy. 15 No., (662) 407-1226.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.