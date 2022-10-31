Lt. Col. Michael Goolsby has been a JROTC instructor for the past 15 years, and his latest position is leading Aberdeen High School's unit. He hopes to follow on previous success by way of a distinguished unit award for the school.
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen High School Air Force JROTC’s new instructor Lt. Col. Michael Goolsby has goals for the unit to return to normal pre-pandemic operations, such as marching and competitions, and earning a distinguished unit award.
The unit doubled in size this school year thanks to recruitment efforts by former instructor Maj. Allen Williams and last year’s senior class.
“We recently had a headquarters staff assistance visit, and the conclusion was we have all the pieces in place to be a top unit. We have STEM, we’re not on probation, and our numbers are good. For viability, we only have to have 10 percent of the school population, which would be about 35 cadets, and right now, we have 94,” he said.
There will be a graded unit assessment by Air Force JROTC Headquarters at some point next year.
Goolsby, who is a Carthage native, went through ROTC at Mississippi State University and went into active duty with the U.S. Air Force in 1986 as a personnel officer. He retired in 2006.
“I served my 20 years and had a lot of assignments. I worked at the Pentagon at one point and did two different tours at Columbus Air Force Base. I was a mission support squadron commander, and my final job before I retired was wing inspector general,” he said.
After retiring from the Air Force, Goolsby worked in student affairs at MSU before taking a position in Lexington, Tennessee as a JROTC instructor. In his 15 years in teaching thus far, he has also served at South Panola and Columbus high schools.
“At every single school I’ve been, we won multiple distinguished unit awards. I was teacher of the year at Lexington High School in 2016 and I’ve won the Headquarters JROTC Outstanding Instructor Award three different times,” he said.
Goolsby also sometimes serves as an adjunct faculty member at headquarters to help train new JRTOC instructors.
“Nationwide, we’re 300 instructors short at the moment. My biggest challenge here is being 50 percent manned. I’m looking for a retired Air Force non-commissioned officer looking for a great career opportunity here at Aberdeen,” he said. “We have great kids here and all the pieces in place to be a top unit.”
Goolsby plans to build on the aerospace and STEM culture already in place in the AHS JROTC unit and he said two students have already applied for flight academy.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.