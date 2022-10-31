mcj-2022-10-05-news-jrotc-intro

Lt. Col. Michael Goolsby has been a JROTC instructor for the past 15 years, and his latest position is leading Aberdeen High School's unit. He hopes to follow on previous success by way of a distinguished unit award for the school. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – Aberdeen High School Air Force JROTC’s new instructor Lt. Col. Michael Goolsby has goals for the unit to return to normal pre-pandemic operations, such as marching and competitions, and earning a distinguished unit award.

