AMORY – The Amory Police Department was presented the keys to a new K9 vehicle Oct. 29 from Edward Coale, a public-spirited citizen who has a heart for the mission of law enforcement and public safety.
He and his sister, Peggy Lee, have provided funds in the past for K9 officers for the APD.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen is grateful for Coale’s friendship and support during the past several years.
“He’s a resident of the county, not our municipality. I think that is notable,” Bowen said.
Coale knew the APD’s fleet of vehicles is aging and he wanted a good ride for both the dog he provided and K9 officer Cpl. Jake Stanford.
“It’s not a fleet car. It’s a one-man unit. It should last us at least 10 years,” Bowen said.
The car being replaced is 11 years old with more than 100,000 miles on it.
“That’s low mileage for our fleet, but the K9 units are assigned to a single officer. Some of our cars have over 200,000 miles. We don’t know the actual mileage on some because the odometers have broken,” Bowen said.
Coale first stepped forward to replace a K9 unit for the Amory Police Department in 2017. Officers agreed it was appropriate to name the dog Coale to honor him.
Bowen wholeheartedly understands Coale’s motivation to provide the new car.
“His vested interest is in the dog he provided for us,” he said.