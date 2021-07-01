Effective July 1, new legislation regarding license plates across the state will become law.
An across the board change is an adjustment in legislative credit for all license plates throughout the state. The credit was at 6.5 percent but decreased to five percent last year. Effective July 1, the rate will return to 6.5 percent.
The most noticeable change in prices will pertain to tags for trucks of higher weight classes.
“There is going to be an affidavit issued by the [Mississippi] Department of Revenue that was approved by the legislature that will have to be notarized every year for the issuance for a 16,000-pound tag for vehicles that normally use a regular tag or a B-10 tag. Those two are county issued, and 16,000 and above are state issued,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright.
Forms will be available through the Tags and Title tab of www.dor.ms.gov.
“Another change is the maximum weight for trucks was 80,000 pounds, and now it is 84,000 pounds. Those will be available July 1. The changes with the rate schedule have been with eight-year-old vehicles being the oldest. Now it’s gone to 11 years old being the oldest with the lowest rate. If you have a truck that’s 16,000 pounds and over and eight, nine or 10 years old, you’re going to see an increase in this year’s tag price from last year,” Wright said.
Wright added when it comes to people being unable to obtain license plates due to delinquent garbage bills, her office does not determine who owes or does not owe on a bill. She recommends for people to call Three Rivers Planning and Development District at (800) 253-0831 in those instances.