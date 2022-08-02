Longtime Smithville Attendance Center Principal Dr. Chad O’Brian is ready for the next challenge in his career – leading the Monroe County School District as its new superintendent.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Longtime Smithville Attendance Center Principal Dr. Chad O’Brian is ready for the next challenge in his career – leading the Monroe County School District as its new superintendent.
"I’m both excited and nervous. I feel a sense of overwhelmingness,” he said.
He succeeds Brian Jernigan, who retired from the position June 30. Taking the district’s top administrative role has always been O’Brian’s goal.
"I’m very thankful and very grateful for this opportunity. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time. I'm honored that the [school] board has put their trust in me,” he said.
O’Brian has spent his entire 22 years in the education field at Smithville Attendance Center, where he served as principal for 13 years.
During those years, O’Brian, himself, continued his education by earning his doctorate from the William Carey University School of Education.
He wants to continue building support systems throughout the district so all students can be successful. He also wants to build on teachers’ success.
“First, we want to establish a great working culture at all our campuses. We want our teachers to feel valued and supported. Our teachers are our greatest asset. We are blessed to have such quality teachers in our district and we want to ensure we are taking care of them,” he said.
One of O’Brian’s goals is for the district to earn an A rating through the state’s accountability model. To help encourage that goal, the district’s slogan is “Together, We Will.”
“Administrators and I spent the summer diagnosing strengths and weaknesses to put a specific plan in place to achieve the A rating,” he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Amory
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.