Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office hope for a few takeaways when it comes to awareness of its Crisis Invention Team (C.I.T.) division. For starters, they want people to know they’re a resource for those with mental health needs while helping break stigmas related to the sickness.
With time, deputies want C.I.T. as recognizable an acronym as SWAT is.
“Are you going to lock up a person for having a heart condition or cancer? No. Then why would you lock up a mentally sick person,” asked Sheriff Kevin Crook.
The county’s C.I.T. officers are Marshall Eubanks, Chris Hawkins and Matt Flippo.
The division came about from the opportunity for free training in Tupelo.
“It was the first time the training came to the area that I knew about. When they said it was a week long, I knew it would be intense. I talked to [Lee County Sheriff] Jim Johnson, and he was behind it and put some of his guys through it,” Crook said.
Hawkins said the course offered an awareness of learning individuals’ actions and knowing when mental actions may play into them.
“It makes you realize this subject needs more than jail, they need mental health,” he said.
Eubanks said criminal activity will still be addressed accordingly if such situations arise.
Crook hopes work through the C.I.T. division can trickle down to other areas of the MCSO, and Eubanks added it can fold into crisis negotiation needs through SWAT as well.
“One of the most important things is having empathy for your fellow brothers and sisters in Christ to understand their struggles. Jail is not the right place for these people all the time. They just need an extra push and assistance to get the right help,” Flippo said.
Hawkins said people’s medications being off schedule can cause mental issues.
“We have to realize there’s something going on with this person that got them to this point and not have to put the cuffs on them for a statistic,” Eubanks said.
“Because of those instances that have happened in the past, they may not want to call law enforcement anymore because they think, ‘They’re going to send me to jail because I’m having a crisis at that moment or a family member is.’ That is not our goal,” Hawkins added.
In beginning his law enforcement career in 2016 with the Aberdeen Police Department, Flippo said a large portion of calls dealt with mental health.
“Before this training, that was the protocol. Their family member would call because they had enough and they knew the cops would get there, throw on the cuffs and they would be our problem for the next day or two,” he said.
C.I.T. has medical resources and access to a facility to help get people’s medications regulated and for subjects with long-range mental health needs to get help to live a normal life. They also work closely with LIFECORE Health Group.
Flippo said skills division members have can also assist with people who have found themselves at a breaking point.
“One of the research principals that I’ve found is not asking the person, ‘What is wrong with you?’ but asking ‘How did you get here and what can I do to help you?’ Eubanks said. “When people are walking down the road talking to themselves or acting out towards others, people call them crazies. We avoid that stigma. Whatever the negative terms are, that’s not how we approach them.
“Our greatest tool is the power of observation. We see, we listen and we find out the best route to solve whatever crisis they have,” he added.
Members of the C.I.T. division want the public to know they can call 911 if they see anyone acting out of sorts as if they’re in need of help.