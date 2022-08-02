Even though the Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center’s new director, Noah Wren, has 11 years of educational experience, a previous career helped him find the right classroom fit.
He taught the center’s auto body and collision repair course from 2011 until last semester ahead of being named as director, beginning with the ‘22-’23 school year.
Wren joined the career and technical center’s staff after working for the Monroe County Road Department for seven years and serving three years in the U.S. Army.
His academic background includes a degree in elementary education, which he completed in 2010. He went on to earn his masters degree in leadership, which he completed in 2015 while working as a teacher.
“My first job offer after getting my education degree was a position in a collision repair shop. I’ve been teaching what I learned ever since,” he said.
Outgoing Monroe CTEC Director Jeff Brooks is beginning his first year as Smithville Attendance Center’s principal, and Wren is grateful for a positive working experience with him during the years.
“I couldn’t think of a smoother transition. Mr. Brooks is a 13-year veteran administrator who is just a phone call away if I need him,” he said.
Wren is excited about resuming more normalcy for students after two school years’ worth of restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
“I can shoot for the moon now. I plan on using my connections with local industries to get more students placed in jobs here in Monroe County. Our industry visits are critical for the students,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.