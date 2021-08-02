While Megan Garner has taught English II for a total of four years at Nettleton High School, the University of Mississippi Principal Corps has helped prepare her for her next role – NHS’ new principal.
“Principal Corps is the only program in the nation that is really set up this way. I was able to go to school full time for my graduate degree through the educational leadership program while also completing a full internship at different school sites and on different levels. It’s a highly prestigious program, and there’s limited seats available so it’s a long process to be accepted and it’s rigorous,” she said, adding she graduated from the program this summer.
Due to the pandemic, her internship was in-district, and she learned lessons in administration at Nettleton Intermediate and Primary schools.
“Both of those principals, Ms. [Betsy] Grubbs and Ms. [Nikki] Buchanan, worked very closely with me and really helped prepare me. They gave me a lot of responsibilities and experiences to get my feet wet and to work with students and promote their learning. I also learned a lot of behind the scenes I wasn’t aware of,” Garner said. “I’m very excited to get started with this school year. I know I have a lot to learn and I’m going to work really hard and I plan to be here for as long as they’ll have me.”
The Ackerman High School Class of 2005 graduate furthered her education after high school at Mississippi State University before beginning her teaching career at Okolona Junior High, ultimately moving to Mantachie High School, Nettleton, Amory Middle School and back to Nettleton.
“This is truly where my heart is. I love the community, the students, the staff. It feels like home to me. It’s very welcoming and a place where you can grow and collaborate with others to make school a better place to learn,” she said.
Being familiar with the school and most of the NHS staff from the teacher level makes her realize what the needs are.
“I have really good rapport with students, faculty and parents. I know our students’ backgrounds and a lot of their ambitions and know how to get them to the next point,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a really smooth transition from a teacher role to an intern role to an administrator role.”
Coming from a classroom setting, she realizes when teachers are supported, they can give the best opportunities for students.
“Understanding what teachers face and the obstacles they have to overcome and helping to prepare students for the next step in their lives, I’m not so removed from the classroom that I don’t know what they need. I know how to support teachers because it wasn’t long ago when I was a teacher,” Garner said.
In making decisions for the school, she plans to keep in mind how it will impact teachers and students.
As far as needs from the average person, Garner asked for community support.
“My focus aligns with [district superintendent] Mr. [Tim] Dickerson’s focus for the entire district to continue building a positive culture that supports instruction and higher levels of learning. We need the community’s support in helping us to accomplish those tasks. We obviously want our students to be more engaged and while we are promoting college paths, we’re also going to highly focus on career pathways through internships for our students so they can gain real work experience and learning skills that they will need for our local industries,” she said.
Garner wants to prepare students to be model leaders, which begins with partnerships between the school and community.
As far as goals, she wants to promote a culture that supports instruction and brings about higher levels of learning.
“We have a huge focus and a huge need for improving how our students learn. Providing a support system to help teachers do their very best so students can do their best every single day is where we’re focusing our emphasis. We want to improve learning, regardless of the area. That’s social, emotional, their physical needs, their academic needs, their athletic needs. We have to be able to balance them all out,” Garner said.